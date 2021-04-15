Subsidizing 2 more Exelon nuclear plants key to meeting Pritzker’s climate goals, audit finds

Other factors affecting the future of the state’s nuclear plants include grid improvements that will carry wind power from the Great Plains into Illinois, and energy efficiency programs that reduce the demand for electricity.

Any additional subsidies for Exelon would be rolled into broader energy legislation that Pritzker and various interest groups are pushing to enact this spring. If the governor and lawmakers broker a compromise, it likely will borrow from proposals offered by labor unions, consumer advocates, environmental groups and energy companies.

Exelon reported $9.5 billion in earnings during 2019. Its six Illinois nuclear plants provided more than half of the electricity generated in the state that year, with Byron and Dresden responsible for about a fifth of the total, according to federal records.

The two at-risk plants employ more than 1,500 people and pay more than $63 million in local taxes, the company has said.

Dresden’s pair of reactors, which began generating electricity in the early 1970s, are two of the oldest in the nation. Operating licenses for the units expire in 2029 and 2031.

The first reactor at Byron is licensed through 2044, the other until 2046. They began delivering electricity to the grid during the mid-1980s.