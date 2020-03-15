SUNDAY UPDATE: Pritzker closes bars, restaurants across Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is ordering bars and restaurants across Illinois to close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor and state health officials are conducting their latest health briefing about the coronavirus situation in Illinois.

"We must do everything we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and that requires urgent action," Pritzker said. "... The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this and you have an obligation to act in the best interest of all the people of this state.

Pritzker's administration has been giving daily press briefings to update residents on the number and location of confirmed cases, as well ad additional steps being taken to limit the spread of the contagious disease.

Pritzker said on "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, in response to a question, that he is considering closing bars and restaurants; the remarks came after crowds of St. Patrick's Day revelers ignored warnings to stay inside and away from groups.