SUNDAY UPDATE: Pritzker closes bars, restaurants across Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is ordering bars and restaurants across Illinois to close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The governor and state health officials are conducting their latest health briefing about the coronavirus situation in Illinois.
"We must do everything we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and that requires urgent action," Pritzker said. "... The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this and you have an obligation to act in the best interest of all the people of this state.
Pritzker's administration has been giving daily press briefings to update residents on the number and location of confirmed cases, as well ad additional steps being taken to limit the spread of the contagious disease.
Pritzker said on "Meet the Press" Sunday morning, in response to a question, that he is considering closing bars and restaurants; the remarks came after crowds of St. Patrick's Day revelers ignored warnings to stay inside and away from groups.
“So we’re actually looking hard at that decision making today. We obviously saw what happened in Europe,” Pritzker said. “Nowhere in the United States really has there been a lockdown on bars and restaurants, but it’s something that we’re seriously looking at.”
The Chicago Democrat has been critical of the federal government's response to the virus. On Sunday, he blamed the federal government for huge crowds of people jammed into O'Hare International Airport on Saturday night. The crowds were expected to worsen today.
The governor said the federal government should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol staff numbers and the CDC personnel in the airport “doing checks.”
“So last night as people were flooding into O’Hare Airport, they were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic,” Pritzker said on the NBC News program. “So we have that problem. And then today, it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming and they seem completely unprepared.”
