Supporters of energy bill that benefits ComEd question audit from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office

State lawmakers sponsoring a union-backed proposal that could raise ComEd customers’ bills sought to poke holes Thursday in a study commissioned by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office that argues for smaller subsidies for two nuclear plants owned by the utility’s parent company.
During a Senate committee hearing Thursday, Democratic Sen. Michael Hastings of Frankfort and Republican Sen. Sue Rezin of Morris, both sponsors of the labor-backed energy bill, questioned the assumptions in the governor’s audit and the credibility of the outside experts hired to prepare it.
Because the report from Massachusetts-based Synapse Energy Economics was created using internal Exelon data, large portions were blacked out before it was released to lawmakers and the public.
“I find that to be extremely problematic and unprofessional, quite honestly,” Hastings said during the hearing of the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee.
The push for additional subsidies for Exelon comes nine months after ComEd admitted in federal court that it engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme aimed at winning support for favorable legislation in Springfield, including a successful push in 2016 for a nuclear plant bailout.
The new proposal would guarantee subsidies for four Exelon nuclear plants that weren’t covered in the 2016 measure. State regulators have estimated the plan could cost customers an additional $600 million annually over 10 years.
The independent audit the Pritzker administration released last week makes a case for much smaller subsidies — topping out at $150 million annually over five years — for just two plants, Byron and Dresden, that the company has threatened to close this year if it doesn’t get more help from lawmakers.
Hastings called for the governor’s office to make the full report public.
“I hope that all parties can come together in terms of disclosing all the information for the public because this industry as a whole has been clouded by a dark cloud of greedy people that will be held accountable,” Hastings said.
Sponsors of the union bill, dubbed the Climate Union Jobs Act, have added new ethics and accountability provisions to their plan, including an independent monitor for ComEd, after critics blasted it as a thinly veiled attempt to further guarantee the company’s profits.
Negotiations over an overhaul of state energy policy are heating up as the final month of the spring legislative session approaches, with the governor’s office expected to put forth its own proposal in the coming days.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, who is leading energy talks for the governor’s office, told lawmakers that Pritzker fully supports releasing the full report and has asked Exelon for permission to do so. Pritzker also supports taking steps to keep nuclear plants in operation, Mitchell said.
“The governor is strongly committed to keeping that fleet viable and protecting the zero-emission energy and good union jobs that they produce,” he said.
But Mitchell said customers should “pay no more than is necessary to keep the fleet viable.” The audit recommends only providing subsidies in years Exelon demonstrates the financial need.
“For those who would want to pay more than that, I would simply ask, ‘Why?’ ” he said.
Rezin, whose district includes three of Exelon’s nuclear power plants, took issue with the fact that Synapse has counted members of the renewable energy industry and environmental groups like the Sierra Club among its clients. She also criticized the Pritzker administration for providing a copy of the report, which cost taxpayers more than $200,000, to reporters before sharing it with lawmakers.
“It’s very frustrating for us to read about it in the media before we received the report, especially when we have been working collaboratively across the aisle and with the governor’s office to try to come to some kind of resolution,” Rezin said.
Organized labor’s Climate Jobs Illinois coalition, which is selling its plan as a way to preserve and create high-paying jobs, and aid the transition to a cleaner energy future, disputed the findings in the governor’s audit with its own outside expert, utility consultant Morris Jacobs of Atlanta-based Jacobs & Associates.
The report prepared for the governor’s office “does not pass the logic test,” Jacobs told lawmakers.
“The Synapse report understates the costs of operating the nuclear plants and more importantly overstates the current financial viability of the plants,” he said.
A 10-year guarantee like the one proposed in the union bill would provide “an insurance policy” for the company, its employees and its customers, Jacobs said.