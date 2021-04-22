Supporters of energy bill that benefits ComEd question audit from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office

“The governor is strongly committed to keeping that fleet viable and protecting the zero-emission energy and good union jobs that they produce,” he said.

But Mitchell said customers should “pay no more than is necessary to keep the fleet viable.” The audit recommends only providing subsidies in years Exelon demonstrates the financial need.

“For those who would want to pay more than that, I would simply ask, ‘Why?’ ” he said.

Rezin, whose district includes three of Exelon’s nuclear power plants, took issue with the fact that Synapse has counted members of the renewable energy industry and environmental groups like the Sierra Club among its clients. She also criticized the Pritzker administration for providing a copy of the report, which cost taxpayers more than $200,000, to reporters before sharing it with lawmakers.

“It’s very frustrating for us to read about it in the media before we received the report, especially when we have been working collaboratively across the aisle and with the governor’s office to try to come to some kind of resolution,” Rezin said.