Supreme Court moves Bailey’s lawsuit to Sangamon County

AG’s office maintains Pritzker acted within the scope of his authority; Bailey disagrees

Pritzker had authority to issue successive 30-day disaster proclamations because the Emergency Management Agency Act, which the governor cites as the source of his emergency powers, does not cap the number of proclamations a governor can issue for the same disaster, the attorney general’s office argued.

It cites instances when former Govs. Patrick Quinn and Bruce Rauner issued multiple orders reacting to the H1N1 virus and flooding, respectively. A governor’s ability to do so allows them “to protect the health and lives of Illinoisans,” according to a court document.

DeVore, in written arguments and interviews with Capitol News Illinois, has said the IEMA Act does not expressly permit the state’s top executive to issue more than one proclamation to manage a disaster. That would be an unconstitutional delegation of power from one branch of government to another, he has argued.

McHaney, in July, characterized that as something that would occur “in Russia or China or Cuba or Argentina or some banana republic where, after disarming the general population, the person who usually winds up being in charge is the one with the most guns and the least humanity,” according to a court document.