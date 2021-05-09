Tax credit considered by Illinois lawmakers to spur more construction of affordable housing

The credit couldn't be claimed by investors until a housing development was finished and occupied, she said.

"This is for the state to help rebuild the economy," Clements said.

The federal low-income housing credit can help developers cover between 30% and 70% of a project's cost, she said. The state credit would help cover part of the rest.

Similar to rental housing projects financed with the federal tax credit, developments benefiting from the state credit would have to be affordable to households earning at least 40% less than an area's median household income, depending on household size.

For example, a family of four in Sangamon County would qualify for the reduced rents with an annual income of $51,400 or less, Clements said.

There's a crisis nationwide in the availability of affordable housing, something that researchers say contributes to the health and educational success of families and children. The problem has gotten worse during the pandemic, Clements said.

Advocates for the legislation include the housing council, the Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County, Illinois Realtors, Illinois chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, city of Chicago and the Chicago Teachers Union.