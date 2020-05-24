Telehealth expansion package passes Illinois House, heads to Senate

The version of SB 1864 headed to Pritzker’s desk, however, loosens certain regulations for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the state’s Medicaid agency, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

That includes making it easier for people to prove eligibility for the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the similar state program, All Kids. It also allows applicants to submit applications over the phone in lieu of a physical signature.

SB 1864 also calls for two state agencies to study how state government can help people who lack health insurance.

The bill instructs the Illinois Department of Insurance and IDHFS to study how “to make health insurance more affordable for low-income and middle-income residents.” The bill cites that 835,000 Illinoisans are uninsured.