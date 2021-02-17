The Blue Collars Job Act in a pandemic: What it means for Illinois' budget

The Blue Collars Job Act passed in 2019, but is now under the spotlight again as Illinois lawmakers are set to begin three and a half months of budget conversations to deal with an expected deficit.

Gov. JB Pritzker froze the act last month when it was set to take effect on Jan. 1 in hopes of allowing Illinois to bring in more revenue to deal with revenue losses from the pandemic. However, Republicans are arguing the act needs to take effect to help the state's economy grow in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

The act was a part of a series of tax reforms and was passed by the General Assembly by a wide bipartisan margin in June 2019, with less than 10 members of both the House and Senate voting against it. Pritzker subsequently signed the bill into law.

The act is an economic growth policy designed to attract businesses to Illinois and build new construction in the state. It also is supposed to incentivize businesses already in Illinois to expand.