The General Assembly adjourned in the wee hours of a holiday weekend. Here’s what you might have missed.

In a special legislative session called in response to the coronavirus pandemic, state lawmakers debated bills through masks and the Illinois House met on the floor of a downtown Springfield convention center to provide proper social distancing.
The three-day session stretched into four and then into the early morning hours of a fifth day, Sunday, before lawmakers adjourned until the fall.
Here’s a look at what got done — and what didn’t.
We were able to get a first look over the weekend at the process for reopening the state.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.