The 'left' attempts to silence conservatives, Candace Owens tells Springfield GOP audience

Instead, she focused her ire on political correctness that she said has scared Republicans into silence as the left gains ground in the culture wars in classrooms, political debate and online.

"We've got a bunch of journalists that are basically trying to make it so that conservatives are not allowed to meet or speak or talk anymore," she said.

Democrats, she said, used the Jan. 6 rioting at the Capitol by Trump supporters as a "false-flag operation to push through a bunch of radical change, because that's how the left operates," she said. She didn't name the changes to which she referred.

"The left always needs an existential crisis to push through radical reform, and if there is no crisis, they will create one," Owens said.

She said it was sad she was attacked online for saying on Twitter that it was "poor grammar" for some people to refer to themselves with the plural pronouns "they" and "them."

Plural pronouns are used by some who consider themselves nonbinary, or associated with either a gender that blends male and female or is neither male or female.

Owens said her observation wouldn't have been controversial five years ago.