Third-party challenge of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin kicks off

Willie Wilson, who lost twice in bids to become Chicago’s mayor and who also failed in a long-shot bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, is kicking off his third-party bid to challenge U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin with a series of ads on cable TV.

Wilson, a wealthy glove and medical supply importer who also promotes his Gospel singing on television and through advertising, is spending nearly $30,000 on more than 1,000 half-minute TV ads that are scheduled to begin airing on Thursday, industry records showed.

Most of the ads are scheduled to air in the Chicago market, though ads also were placed in the Peoria, Bloomington and Rockford markets. The ad was not immediately available for viewing.

Wilson, who became an ally of former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, has gained attention for using his personal wealth to help pay jail bond payments and tax payments for residents living in impoverished communities of Chicago.

Last month he formed a political action committee to oppose Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s push for a graduated-rate income tax amendment, which goes before voters on the Nov. 3 ballot.