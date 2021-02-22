This report ranked the most corrupt states. Guess where Illinois is.

Second place was the Los Angeles metropolitan area, with a total of 1,588 convictions, or an average of 37 per year, followed by New York/Manhattan, with 1,361 convictions or 32 per year; the Miami area, 1,234 or 29 per year; and Washington, D.C., 1,199 or 28 per year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The metropolitan-area rankings weren't adjusted for population in the report.

"The statistics do not completely reflect it, but 2019 was a highly explosive year, during which some of the most important corruption in the history of Chicago and Illinois was exposed," the report said.

All of 2019's action involving corruption wasn't captured in federal conviction reports because of pending cases, according to the report.

The report highlighted several events in 2019, including:

— A federal complaint charging Chicago 14th Ward Ald. Edward Burke with attempted extortion. The case remains pending.

— A May 2019 raid by federal authorities of the City Club's offices in Chicago for documents about ComEd. According to WBEZ, the raid was executing a subpoena seeking information on political hiring and contracting at Commonwealth Edison and that Michael Madigan was named in the subpoena.