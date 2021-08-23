Those who lost shot at Illinois marijuana licenses want investigation of lottery winners with political connections, industry ties

CHICAGO — Now that Illinois has concluded its first round of lotteries to award marijuana retail licenses, objections continue to come from those who missed out on starting businesses expected to generate millions of dollars.

State officials conducted the last of three lotteries Thursday to determine who would get 185 new licenses to operate recreational marijuana stores, after more than a year of delays.

Many of the winners had connections to large, multistate operators who submitted multiple applications, at a cost of $5,000 each. Contrary to the stated intent to diversify the almost all-white industry, many winners were white, wealthy investors, politically connected or had prior jobs as state cannabis regulators or industry executives.

The state law that legalized cannabis gave bonus points on license applications to people deemed social equity applicants — people who either lived in or hired others from poor areas hurt most by the war on drugs, or were arrested or convicted of low-level marijuana crimes.

Two U.S. military veterans and social equity applicants who qualified for the lotteries but didn’t win held a news conference Friday with state Rep. La Shawn Ford, sponsor of the law that helped create the lotteries, to challenge the process.

Jermell Chavis, a Marine veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq and a Chicago resident, questioned whether large multistate companies and wealthy investors were truly social equity applicants, or simply named as majority owners people who met the qualifications so their applications could gain social equity status..

Applicants were able to submit multiple applications if they paid the fee for each application. Chavis said he scraped together his life savings to submit one application, and therefore had far fewer chances to win a license in the lottery.

“This entire process smells of clout, collusion, political ties and ties to big cannabis,” Chavis said. He called for the state to review operating agreements to ferret out any fraudulent ownership.

Keith Smith, an Army veteran whose application wasn’t selected, said there should have been a cap on the number of applications companies could submit.

Applicants are limited to controlling a maximum of 10 licenses, and would have to give up anymore than that. Five medical cannabis licenses also remain to be awarded. So applicants yet may have a chance to win a license.

Among the lottery winners were AmeriCanna Dream, whose team included Bridget Degnen, former deputy director of the state medical cannabis program and current Cook County Commissioner.

Another group, Latino Veterans Health and Revival, included Alex Acevedo, a former aldermanic candidate who — along with his father, former Chicago police officer and former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo — was charged with tax evasion in connection with the ComEd bribery probe.

Winner GRI Holdings included restaurateur Phil Stefani, former Chicago police Cmdr. Thomas Wheeler Jr. and former CTA official John Trotta. Hanah Jubeh, political adviser to the Chicago Federation of Labor, was part of the winning Canna Ventures.

Matt Estep, co-founder of Chicago-based industry giant Green Thumb Industries, is founder and managing partner in Bosworth Capital Partners, which state records show as the manager or shares an address in Western Springs with companies that won licenses.

While the lotteries ended, a judge has ordered that the licenses may not be awarded until he rules on a lawsuit challenging the process. Cook County Judge Moshe Jacobius was scheduled to consider the case Sept. 1, while other legal challenges are likely to continue.

One of the plaintiffs in that case, Wah Group, won rights to licenses in the lottery, and its attorney and manager, Mazie Harris, indicated the group would drop its lawsuit. That left the other plaintiff, Haaayy, to continue to challenge the constitutionality of giving military veteran owners bonus application points, which were required to receive a perfect score to qualify for the final lottery.

