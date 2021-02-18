 Skip to main content
Timeline: Looking back at the career of Mike Madigan
Timeline: Looking back at the career of Mike Madigan

After 50 years as a state representative, Chicago Democrat Mike Madigan is resigning from the Illinois House of Representatives at the end of the month.

Madigan served as speaker for over 30 years — the longest run of any legislative leader in American history. A controversial politician, Madigan got his start in Chicago politics at a young age. Republicans blamed him for the state's problems in campaigns, especially in the last decade that saw Madigan oversee two large income tax increases on Illinois taxpayers.

A master at politics, Madigan became wrapped up in multiple scandals in recent years. Close associates were accused of sexual harassment. Last year, he was implicated in a corruption scandal at Commonwealth Edison, which lead to many Democrats dropping their support for his leadership.

Here is how Madigan made a career as one of Illinois' most powerful politicians.

Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.
Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.

Illinois has a nearly $4.9 billion backlog of unpaid bills and $141 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, plus another $4.3 billion in short-term debt. That includes $3.2 billion Illinois borrowed from a special Federal Reserve program to help shore up its past two budgets during the pandemic, money that must be paid back within three years.

