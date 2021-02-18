Timeline: Looking back at the career of Mike Madigan

After 50 years as a state representative, Chicago Democrat Mike Madigan is resigning from the Illinois House of Representatives at the end of the month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Madigan served as speaker for over 30 years — the longest run of any legislative leader in American history. A controversial politician, Madigan got his start in Chicago politics at a young age. Republicans blamed him for the state's problems in campaigns, especially in the last decade that saw Madigan oversee two large income tax increases on Illinois taxpayers.

A master at politics, Madigan became wrapped up in multiple scandals in recent years. Close associates were accused of sexual harassment. Last year, he was implicated in a corruption scandal at Commonwealth Edison, which lead to many Democrats dropping their support for his leadership.

Here is how Madigan made a career as one of Illinois' most powerful politicians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0