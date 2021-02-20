To retake House, centrists say GOP needs candidates who can win swing districts

Formerly known as the Tuesday Group, the caucus sees itself as the governing wing of the party but has seen its influence wane in recent years. It does not have a formal roster, but many of the members its super PAC supported, including Reps. John Katko of New York, Rodney Davis of Illinois and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, were top Democratic targets in 2020.

Katko, for example, got nearly 9 percentage points more than President Donald Trump in his district, while Herrera Beutler got almost 6 points more and Davis 4 points more, according to data compiled by Daily Kos Elections.

The group is also looking to flex its muscle in the new Congress, as Republicans willing to work on bipartisan legislation with the Biden administration see a new opportunity to increase their clout.

“Everyone is looking for authentic leadership,” Herrera Beutler said. “I would wager 9 times out of 10, voters, regardless how partisan they are, want to see you get something done. They don’t want you to come here and just be a Twitter star.”

Other groups have formed in recent weeks to support Republicans who have pushed back against the party’s embrace of Trump.