$2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package ‘answers the highest priorities,’ Durbin says

Durbin said the plan calls for increased funding for unemployment insurance along with $150 billion "for state and local governments which have been spending money right and left to try to keep up with this public health crisis. There are other provisions in there, too, to provide aid to 50 -60 million small businesses.

“I think the history will judge the last 72 (hours) were essential to get America back on its feet and moving forward,” Durbin said on MSNBC, referring to the wrangling to work out a deal that still needs congressional approval.

Asked when residents eligible for those $1,200 checks built into the stimulus package might see the money, Durbin said it was up to President Donald Trump’s administration. “I’m sure the folks in the White House will want to move quickly on that cash payment. I hope they do.”

