Trump, Pelosi factor into Davis-Londrigan debate at ISU

On handling COVID-19, Londrigan said Trump knew in February that the virus was airborne and deadly, but "stood in front of the American public and lied over and over again, while his co-chair said nothing, and stayed silent. ... Just think for a minute what it would be like if we had national leadership instead of failure from this administration, and people like his co-chair who refuse to stand up to President Trump."

Davis said he has used his seat in Congress to promote investment in medical research and development.

"We have invested historic amounts of money in NIH (National Institutes of Health) research," Davis said. "Remember, it was less than a year ago that COVID-19 was discovered here on earth, and we are doing a great job in making sure that we address the testing issue, compared to where America was. And it is in record time."

Davis said there were "bipartisan failures" such as the lack of an adequate national stockpile of supplies, and "as your member of Congress, I will never let that happen again after this pandemic."

On agriculture, Londrigan said she agreed with Trump's taking a hard line with China, but said he then "started a needless trade war with some of our most important partners."