U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls censure votes 'petty' after latest from Will County

Republicans in suburban Will County, one of 14 Illinois counties that make up the 16th U.S. House District, have joined LaSalle and Iroquois counties in censuring U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

According to Kinzinger's office, the Will County GOP voted to censure the six-term Republican Thursday night because of "his vote of conscience and vote to defend democracy" against former President Donald Trump.

A censure is a formal statement of disapproval. It carries no legal consequences and is used most often by political parties to send a message to one of their own. Republican parties across the country have been censuring or threatening to censure fellow Republicans who supported Trump's impeachment.

On Friday, Kinzinger fired back at Will County's censure saying the county's leadership has led to a loss of control across the county board and county offices.

"The leaders of the Will County GOP have proven they are unable to assist Republican candidates in winning these especially important elections. As the last federal Republican official representing Will County, I have been saddened by this ineptitude," Kinzinger said.