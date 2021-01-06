U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'There is no proof of widespread voter fraud'

“In this case, the constitutional role of Congress with respect to presidential elections is as clear as day. We are to confirm receipt and acknowledge the certificates from the electors of the States. Congress does not have the power to overturn the will of the people, and any attempt to do so would create a constitutional crisis the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetimes. It would not only disenfranchise tens of millions of voters, it would set a dangerous precedent through which the Democrats would seek to destroy the Electoral College and use this same ploy to deny a future Republican president-elect from taking office. Instead of Congress being a representative body politic, it would alter the institution into a ruling class that chooses America’s presidents—thereby permanently removing the ability of the people to elect their own leader.

“As difficult as it may be to accept political defeat, I would never act to subvert our system of self-governance, or the people who have spoken.