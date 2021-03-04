U.S. Rep. Kelly wins tight race for Illinois Democratic Party chair

Kelly said she does not believe fundraising will be an obstacle.

“We need to support and invest in the infrastructure that enables local parties to be effective in their effort to recruit and elect Democrats,” she said in her pitch to the committeepersons. “I have a proven track record that goes beyond campaigning and supporting Democrats up and down to ticket. I've raised millions of dollars to support those efforts, not just in Illinois, but across the country.”

She cited her role as congresswoman in an urban, suburban and rural district.

“As chair, I will bring together a statewide coalition that not only includes long-term party stakeholders, but also engages the grassroots,” she said. “It’s time party leadership reflects the diversity of the state across all demographics and regions.”

And she said she is dedicated to “building a bench” of Democratic candidates, saying Democracy is “under siege,” citing her experience of being in the U.S. House chamber when rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.