U.S. Rep. Mike Bost: Capitol rioters 'un-American'

CARBONDALE — As violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to rebel against the count of Electoral College votes in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, denounced the actions as "un-American."

According to the Associated Press, thousands had gathered in D.C. to protest the count of electoral votes to finalize November’s presidential election, which Joe Biden won.

The Capitol building was locked down Wednesday afternoon and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations, according to the AP. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours.

Bost’s statement came about two hours after the Capitol was evacuated.

“I wanted to let everyone back home know that I am safe,” Bost, who represents Illinois' 12th District, said in a written statement. Bost also denounced the rioters who gathered at the Capitol.