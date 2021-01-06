U.S. Rep. Mike Bost: Capitol rioters 'un-American'

CARBONDALE — As violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to rebel against the count of Electoral College votes in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, denounced the actions as "un-American."
According to the Associated Press, thousands had gathered in D.C. to protest the count of electoral votes to finalize November’s presidential election, which Joe Biden won.
The Capitol building was locked down Wednesday afternoon and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations, according to the AP. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours.
Bost’s statement came about two hours after the Capitol was evacuated.
“I wanted to let everyone back home know that I am safe,” Bost, who represents Illinois' 12th District, said in a written statement. Bost also denounced the rioters who gathered at the Capitol.
“Americans cherish our right to free speech and peaceful protest. But what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace and the safety of our brave law enforcement officers and first responders,” Bost said.
Bost and 36 other Republican congressional representatives signed a statement pledging to object to electors from four states that supported Democrat Joe Biden for president.
The statement released Wednesday said state legislatures laid out rules by which electors would be chosen, but added that "in the months preceding the 2020 election, those well-established rules and procedures were deliberately changed by a variety of other officials, including governors, secretaries of state, election officials, judges, and private parties." The group said this was grounds for investigating election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The statement also addressed critics.
"Taking this action today will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, as some critics charge, but rather reinforce and defend them," the statement reads.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, also spoke out against the riot on NBC News Wednesday.
“Peaceful protest is something I absolutely support, but this is a mob, this is a riot,” Duckworth said. She added that they were there to do “the will of a wannabe TikTok dictator,” Referring to President Donald Trump.