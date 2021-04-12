U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis joins Illinois GOP in calling for redistricting commission

“Why was that done,” Butler asked. “That was done for partisan political reasons to try to get new Democrat seats in there. That's what it was.”

Republicans argue that legislative maps have been drawn intentionally to favor Democrats, and they have alleged that Democrats have a disproportionate advantage in the General Assembly because of it.

Democrats, however, have argued that the maps also ensure that racial and ethnic minorities are fairly represented, and they have accused Republicans of trying to break up those voting groups, who traditionally vote Democratic.

“As Republicans nationwide seek to silence Black and Brown communities, Democrats in Illinois remain committed to the creation of a fair map that reflects the great diversity of our state,” Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, who chairs the Senate Redistricting Committee, said in a statement Monday. “We have invited communities of interest across Illinois to participate in this process, including establishing an online portal that allows anyone to draw and submit their own proposed maps.”

Aquino also argued that the GOP bill would likely be found unconstitutional because, without an amendment, the Constitution currently requires the General Assembly to redraw maps every 10 years.