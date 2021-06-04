U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis pressuring Pritzker to veto legislative maps

Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was in Springfield Thursday to argue the proposed General Assembly maps Democrats passed last Friday divide up communities like Springfield.

"(Gov. J.B. Pritzker) has a choice," Davis said. "He can veto the maps that were put in front of him like he pledged to do, or he's going to accept them. That's his choice to either keep his promise or break his promise."

Davis appeared with state Reps. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, and Sens. Sally Turner, R-Beason, and Steve McClure, R-Springfield, at the intersection of Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue next to Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

The intersection would mark a boundary between Butler and Decatur Democrat Rep. Sue Scherer's districts under the proposed map being reviewed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Currently, it is represented by Murphy.

"They divided up (communities) to try to get Democrats elected," Butler said. "I think that disadvantages the people."

The proposed district line runs south on Lincoln Avenue before heading west on Washington Street. With the campuses of SHG on opposite sides of Washington Street, the school would be divided between two state representatives.

Scherer told The State Journal-Register last week the new districts are good for the people of Springfield. She would represent a larger portion of the city under the proposal, including areas downtown and to the west.

Davis has held four press conferences this week in communities in his 13th Congressional District that would be divided between state lawmakers under the new maps. Republicans believe communities get more from government when they have united representation.

Republicans have ramped up their push over the last week since the General Assembly passed the map proposal late Friday night, asking Pritzker to veto the map. When running for office, Pritzker said he would veto any map drawn to protect partisan advantages.

"This is bad for government," said McClure. "We're all standing with the people. We're standing with President (Ronald) Reagan, President (Barack) Obama, with Gov. (Bruce) Rauner and with governor and candidate Pritzker to say 'just keep your word.'"

Reagan and Obama, along with Pritzker and Rauner, all spoke about ending gerrymandering at some point in their careers.

Davis said he also supports change at the federal level and believes maps for congressional districts should be drawn through an independent process as well.

Pritzker would not tell reporters Tuesday what he planned to do with the maps.

"I honestly have not reviewed the maps and will continue to look at them and will make a decision," Pritzker said.

Davis and Republicans said there is still time to come up with an answer to their concerns because of this.

"The governor hasn't had a chance to go over these maps yet," Davis said. "I'm more than willing to stop by, buy a 30 pack of Busch Light, all of us will be over there in a matter of minutes. I think with that and a quick meeting with the governor, we could probably solve this problem and make sure we get our voices heard."

