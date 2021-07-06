University of Chicago student dies after he was hit by stray bullet on train

A University of Chicago student who was hit by a stray bullet while sitting on a Green Line train died Sunday, officials said.

Max Lewis, 20, died three days after being shot on the train around 6 p.m. Thursday near the 51st Street Green Line stop. Lewis was shot in the back of the neck while the train was in the 300 block of East 51st Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said Lewis was not the intended target.

Lewis was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

Lewis was an undergraduate at the school, according to a statement from the University of Chicago.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Max’s family, friends and all who knew him,” the statement read. “He was a talented student and beloved individual who will be greatly missed.”

Lewis’ death comes more than a week after students were informed that another University of Chicago undergraduate, Ilan Naibryf, is among those missing in the Miami-area condo collapse last month. Naibryf is a rising fourth-year student studying physics and molecular engineering.

