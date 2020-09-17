US attorney John Lausch issues guidance for House committee investigating Speaker Michael Madigan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a letter Thursday that his office doesn’t have an issue with an Illinois House committee seeking testimony and documents from witnesses in its inquiry of Speaker Michael Madigan, while also offering some guidelines.

Lausch’s letter provides a road map for the newly formed special investigating committee’s query into the powerful speaker, which in its short existence has already become sharply politicized.

The letter acknowledges the committee will be undertaking an investigation that has parallels with the ongoing federal corruption investigation. The committee is considering whether there are grounds to discipline Madigan in light of admissions by Commonwealth Edison that it in engaged in a “yearslong bribery scheme" aimed at gaining the speaker’s favor.

Lausch said his office objects to witnesses being asked about grand jury proceedings, communications with prosecutors or federal law enforcement agents related to the federal investigation, as well as any questions that “could reveal confidential information about the course of our investigation and could deter cooperation with our investigation by that witness and others.”