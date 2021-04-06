US Census data, fairness at center of Illinois redistricting debate

Both Gov. JB Pritzker and Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch have voiced support for fair maps or an independent commission. Pritzker remains committed to vetoing a partisan map.

However, Doubek said she was concerned about having the time to pass this bill and set up a new process. Many Democrats on the House and Senate redistricting committees have been focused on meeting a June 30 deadline the Illinois Constitution requires for lawmakers to pass new maps. If they miss that deadline, it then goes to an independent commission with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. If they cannot agree on new maps by Aug. 10, the name of a Democrat or Republican is drawn from a stovepipe hat to break the tie by Oct. 5.

"It is not my belief that the people of Illinois would rather us have our redistricting on whose name, Republican or Democrat, is pulled out of a top hat," said state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea.

The top hat method has been used before. Since Illinois rewrote the constitution in 1970, the maps drawn in 1981, 1991 and 2001 were all decided by the party winning the hat draw.