US Sen. Duckworth endorses Chicago city clerk bid for secretary of state

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is backing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia’s bid for Illinois secretary of state, a powerhouse endorsement from a fellow Democrat who herself is running statewide for reelection in 2022.

“I can’t think of a better person to represent us and, more importantly, to serve the people of Illinois,” the Hoffman Estates Democrat said of Valencia in a video. Duckworth didn’t mention Valencia’s post as city clerk in the video but did note that Valencia’s hometown is Granite City in southern Illinois.

“She knows what working families are going through, She knows what every single one of us has faced in terms of difficulties in our life, but she persevered,” Duckworth, at one point a finalist to be President Joe Biden’s running mate, says in the video.

While the election is just shy of a year away, candidates have been jockeying for endorsements, which at the very least can help with fundraising. It could also raise profiles of lesser-known statewide candidates. Other Democratic hopefuls include former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, and Ald. David Moore, 17th.

“I am honored to receive this pivotal endorsement from Senator Duckworth,” Valencia said in a statement. “Senator Duckworth has led the way for women in this State and has helped pave the way for me to run statewide. She serves with the highest integrity, authenticity and focuses on helping everyday Illinoisans. I look forward to campaigning for both of us on the ticket.”

Giannoulias has moved to consolidate union support, having previously received the endorsements of the politically powerful Service Employees International Union State Council, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 881 and Local 1546, 14 locals in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, Painters District Local Council 30, Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 502 and the Illinois Pipe Trades Association.

Valencia has corralled endorsements from another politically potent union, UNITE HERE Local 1, as well as Painters District Councils 14 and 58.

As of now, no Republicans have entered the secretary of state’s race, though several are reportedly mulling a bid.

While the secretary of state’s office is largely a clerical office, it is one of the government agencies the public interacts with the most, given its duties to issue driver’s licenses and license plates, as well as serving as a receptacle for business and government documents and filings.

