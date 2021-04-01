Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Chicago next week to discuss equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Chicago on Tuesday to talk about equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House. It’s her first official visit here since she and President Joe Biden were inaugurated.

In rolling out the vaccine, national and local Democratic leaders, including Biden and Harris, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and many others have focused with varying success on putting communities hardest hit by the pandemic at the front of the line to receive a vaccine, including older adults and Black and Latino residents.

The federal government put up mass vaccination sites, such as the one at the United Center on Chicago’s West Side, to help drive that effort.

Since the election, Harris has worked to encourage people to get the vaccine and close the anticipated equity gap. When she got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine back in December she did it before the news cameras, emphasizing that she trusted science and others should, too. It came as polling showed some vaccination hesitancy in the Black community.

That mistrust is born of historic racism in medical treatment and studies.