View the document: Former Madigan chief of staff indicted by federal prosecutors

SPRINGFIELD — The former longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday for allegedly lying under oath and attempting to obstruct justice.

Tim Mapes, who also formerly served as the House clerk, was granted immunity in connection with the federal investigation into potentially criminal efforts by officials and lobbyists with Commonwealth Edison to curry favor with Madigan in exchange for favorable energy legislation. Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

The indictment came with just six days remaining in the legislative session as ComEd was among several interest groups negotiating a massive energy regulatory overhaul bill with lawmakers in the General Assembly.

Mapes allegedly lied to the grand jury when he testified in March about whether he had knowledge about Madigan’s sensitive communications with an unnamed consultant, who is only identified as Individual B in the indictment.

He also lied about whether he knew that the consultant carried out work and assignments on behalf of the former speaker and communicated messages on his behalf, the indictment states.