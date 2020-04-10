WATCH: Illinois reports 1,465 new cases, 68 additional deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Pritzker said he wanted to discuss steps he has taken to protect vulnerable communities, particularly black residents, who have been disproportionately affected according to state data.

"Many could have told you what it would highlight long before the data drew the picture," he said. "Generations of systemic disadvantages in healthcare delivery and in health care access, in communities of color and black communities in particular, are now amplified in this crisis."

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there have been 1,465 new cases and 68 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total cases to 17,887, with a total of 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois.

"In our COVID-19 data we see alarmingly high rates of COVID-19 in the black population," both in cases and in deaths, Ezike said.

"For people in their 50s, the mortality rate is 12 times higher for blacks than their white counterparts," she said.

The deaths were in the following areas: