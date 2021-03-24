Watch now: 1,000 Illinois inmates to go free under virus suit, according to attorney

CHICAGO — About 1,000 Illinois inmates scheduled for release in the next nine months could soon be set free as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit filed last spring amid a growing COVID-19 health crisis in state lockups, a lawyer involved in the case said Tuesday.

The settlement calls for the release of low- to medium-risk inmates who are within nine months of their release date and are eligible for certain good-time credits, according to a court document filed Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections agreed to "use its best efforts" to process the awards within the next month, the document states.

Attorney Sheila Bedi said the settlement applies to about 1,000 inmates. She also said she believes thousands more inmates should be released.

"It remains a public health crisis," Bedi, who is a professor at Northwestern University, told the Chicago Tribune. "It is still very much a real issue."

In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said the Department of Corrections has consistently reviewed prisoner records to find those eligible for 180 days or less of earned discretionary sentencing credit.