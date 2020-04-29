WATCH NOW: 2,253 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported Wednesday

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding his daily press conference on coronavirus in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 2,253 new cases of coronavirus disease and the following 92 additional deaths:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female over 100
- Jasper County: 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths, in 96 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.
