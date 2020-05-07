Watch now: 2,641 new cases of COVID-19 announced by state health officials

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the number of positive cases now stands at 70,873, with 2,641 confirmed in the past 24 hours. The state is reporting an additional 138 deaths, bringing the total to 3,111.
"We are still fighting this invisible enemy and we must continue take steps to reduce its spread," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Labs have processed 17,783 tests in the past day, bringing the statewide total for tests so far to 379,043. Deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Clinton County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Thursday marks the 60th consecutive day that the governor and state health officials have held an afternoon press conference to distribute data and other information. Pritzker announced that, beginning this weekend, the news conference will no longer be held on Saturdays and Sundays, but said the state would still release data on those days.
This story will be updated.
