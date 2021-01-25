Watch now: 2 more regions enter Phase 4; Pritzker gives vaccine update

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker said that program “has gone exceedingly slow,” and he noted that the vaccines given through the program are taken from the state’s federal allotment.

“All the vaccinations that are necessary for that entire group have been taken out already, of our allotment, and they sit on shelves because that federal pharmacy partnership is so slow at the job,” he said.

While the state had administered about 52 percent of the 1.1 million doses it has received outside of the program, only about 20 percent of the long-term care partnership vaccines have been administered. Pritzker also noted that actual numbers are likely higher, as vaccine administrators have three days from giving the vaccine until they are required to report it to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pritzker said he has had “numerous conversations” with President Joe Biden’s administration about the nation’s vaccine effort. He said he is encouraged by Biden’s stated willingness to invoke the Defense Production Act, which is a U.S. law that allows the federal government to compel U.S. companies to produce supplies needed for national defense.