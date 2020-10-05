Watch now: 5 takeaways from the Davis-Londrigan debate

Londrigan said she would support a mandate. She said there needs to be better national leadership and cited efforts by the University of Illinois to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as an example. “Here in Champaign-Urbana, where they have had a unified plan, their positivity rate as of today is less than one-half of 1%.”

Davis said he does not support a national mask mandate and that those decisions should be determined at the local and state levels. “We need to make sure we give our local leaders and our state leaders the flexibility they need to ensure that they are going to be able to get through this crisis as well as they know how.”