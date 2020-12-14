Watch now: 5 things to know about the COVID vaccine that arrived in Illinois

Illinois has now received its first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that federal regulators approved for emergency use late last week. Together with direct shipments expected from the federal government, roughly 100,000 doses are expected to arrive in the state this week, with hundreds of thousands more doses arriving in the coming weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state’s initial doses of the vaccine are reserved for health care workers and nursing home residents in 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19.

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is now underway, an effort to start beating back the pandemic that has infected at least 850,000 and killed over 14,000 people in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0