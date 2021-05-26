Watch now: Barack Obama marks one year since George Floyd’s murder with roundtable

Obama on Wednesday did not allude to either conclusion, but he offered a peek into the deliberations he grappled with as Americans took to the streets and cried out for justice.

“I could not come down, or appear to come down decisively, in terms of guilt or innocence in terms of what happened, so (I) had institutional constraints,” Obama said.

The former president also said he regretted that the 2012 election, through which he won a second term, did not lead to Democrats reclaiming the U.S. House or control of certain statehouses and governorships, where he said many crucial criminal justice laws are hashed out.

“All the reform initiatives that we were coming up with and the ideas that had been generated, we weren’t able to translate into as bold a set of initiatives as I would have wanted because we just couldn’t get it through,” Obama said.

President Joe Biden also used that refrain during an October 2020 campaign debate against former President Donald Trump, saying, “We had a Republican Congress. That’s the answer,” after the incumbent pressed him on why he didn’t accomplish his campaign goals when he was Obama’s vice president.