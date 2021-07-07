 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Watch now: Biden delivers speech from Crystal Lake, Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRYSTAL LAKE — President Joe Biden is delivering a speech at McHenry County College, a community college in Crystal Lake with a workforce development program and a child care center. 

The White House describes the speech as "highlighting the benefits that his 'Build Back Better' agenda will deliver for working families across the country."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier, the president landed at O'Hare International Airport. He was greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when he landed in Illinois and was met at the community college by Gov. J.B. Pritzker; Illinois' two Democratic senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth; and Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the district.

Biden

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Biden is visiting Illinois to amplify his "Build Back Better" agenda. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Biden

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are seen as the motorcade for President Joe Biden passes by Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable snow leopard cubs unwind at eastern India zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News