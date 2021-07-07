Watch now: Biden delivers speech from Crystal Lake, Illinois

CRYSTAL LAKE — President Joe Biden is delivering a speech at McHenry County College, a community college in Crystal Lake with a workforce development program and a child care center.
The White House describes the speech as "highlighting the benefits that his 'Build Back Better' agenda will deliver for working families across the country."
Earlier, the president landed at O'Hare International Airport. He was greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when he landed in Illinois and was met at the community college by Gov. J.B. Pritzker; Illinois' two Democratic senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth; and Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the district.