Watch now: Biden moves closer to victory, as the Trump campaign responds defiantly

Pennsylvania's GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, in an interview on CBS on Friday morning, disputed the president's claim and defended the integrity of his state's vote count.

"I am not aware of any significant fraud, any significant wrongdoing," said Toomey, who has announced he will not seek another term in 2022.

"If it's happened, then the evidence needs to come out, we need to go to court, we need to punish the wrongdoers, we need to redress whatever went wrong. But I'm not aware of any such evidence."

In Philadelphia on Friday, hundreds of police officers stood guard as scores of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the convention center where election workers were counting ballots. The protesters gathered behind a white "Count Every Vote" banner spanning the street in front of the Reading Terminal Market.

Since Thursday, Biden has been winning more than three-quarters of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. The count was a slow process, with each ballot needing to be removed from two envelopes, unfolded and scanned, and the eligibility of every voter checked.