Watch now: Biden moves closer to victory, as the Trump campaign responds defiantly

Joe Biden’s campaign says he will give a speech during prime time Friday.
The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign announced that he would be making an address but did not say where or what he plans to say.
Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as he opens up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in several critical backgrounds.
The Associated Press has not called the presidential race. Votes are still being counted in states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.
He has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He was spending Friday at home in Wilmington, Delaware.
A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside the city’s convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.
Biden campaign staffers who arrived in Wilmington for a victory party earlier in the week have been told to hold onto their hotel rooms until early next week.
— Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.
Earlier story ...
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Biden pulled into the lead in Pennsylvania, a state that would give him the electoral votes to win the presidency, and his campaign prepared to claim victory after days of prolonged vote counting.
The lead in Pennsylvania came Friday morning, just hours after Biden also overtook President Donald Trump, by the slimmest of margins, in Georgia, moving ahead in a state that Democrats haven't won in a presidential election since 1992.
Pennsylvania still has tens of thousands of ballots left to count. They come primarily from parts of the state that heavily favored Biden, leaving his campaign confident that his lead there is permanent and he will soon be declaring he has won the presidency, perhaps with the state of his birth being the one to put him over the top.
Even as Trump lost his lead in Pennsylvania, he showed no sign of conceding, and his campaign insisted the president still had a shot at victory.
"This election is not over," said a statement from Matt Morgan, the campaign's general counsel. "The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final."
Biden spokesman Andrew Bates shot back with a touch of swagger, "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."
Other battleground states with counting still in progress include two where Biden holds narrow leads — Arizona, where Trump made gains overnight, and Nevada.
If Biden maintains his position in the states he currently leads, he would end up with the exact same number of electoral college votes, 306, that Trump won in 2016 — a number that a tweet from Kellyanne Conway, then a Trump adviser, described at the time as "Landslide. Blowout. Historic." It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
Biden is on track to win with a significant majority of the popular vote, likely about a 5% margin, while Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 to Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Trump had led the vote count in Pennsylvania, a state that carried him to victory in 2016, since Election Day, when he was up by more than 700,000 votes. But the gap steadily narrowed as mail ballots from the state's heavily Democratic metropolitan areas were slowly counted. At stake in Pennsylvania is a trove of 20 electoral college votes.
Winning Pennsylvania, along with previously declared states of Wisconsin and Michigan, would be a fulfillment of Biden's core strategic goal: rebuilding the "blue wall" of traditionally Democratic states in the industrial Midwest that Trump demolished in 2016.
But if Biden also wins in Georgia and Arizona, his will be a much broader victory, built not just on rebuilding the party's traditional base, but also reaching into new, traditionally Republican territory in the Sun Belt.
A victory in Arizona would be the fruit of Democrats' appeal to Latino voters, even as Biden fell short of expectations among that voting bloc in Florida and Texas.
A victory in Georgia, home state of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, would be an important breakthrough for Democrats hoping to make inroads in a changing South and a testament to the strong support Biden has received from Black voters.
Vote counting continued into its third post-election day, despite the Trump campaign's multiple legal maneuvers to slow or block the tally and the president's baseless claims of vote fraud.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday morning made a carefully worded statement on Twitter that did not openly challenge Trump but fell short of a full-throated endorsement of his claims.
"Here's how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted," McConnell said. "Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result."
Pennsylvania's GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, in an interview on CBS on Friday morning, disputed the president's claim and defended the integrity of his state's vote count.
"I am not aware of any significant fraud, any significant wrongdoing," said Toomey, who has announced he will not seek another term in 2022.
I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020
"If it's happened, then the evidence needs to come out, we need to go to court, we need to punish the wrongdoers, we need to redress whatever went wrong. But I'm not aware of any such evidence."
In Philadelphia on Friday, hundreds of police officers stood guard as scores of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the convention center where election workers were counting ballots. The protesters gathered behind a white "Count Every Vote" banner spanning the street in front of the Reading Terminal Market.
Since Thursday, Biden has been winning more than three-quarters of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. The count was a slow process, with each ballot needing to be removed from two envelopes, unfolded and scanned, and the eligibility of every voter checked.
In many states, those preliminary steps are done before Election Day, but in Pennsylvania, Republican legislators blocked efforts to change the law to allow processing of the ballots in advance, setting the stage for the long count that Trump and his supporters are now attacking.
Trump's campaign briefly slowed the Philadelphia vote counting Thursday after it won a court order allowing its poll watchers to observe the ballot tabulation more closely — six feet from the election workers.
Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager, said Democrats were blocking the president's observers and counting ballots "with zero transparency." Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for Philadelphia's election commission, said that was untrue and got backing on Friday morning from Al Schmidt, the Republican on the three-member Philadelphia election commission. Schmidt told CNN that Republican observers had never been denied access to observe the ballot count and had been there nonstop.
In Georgia, where Biden pulled ahead to a lead of about 1,500 votes, the presidential race will almost certainly go to a recount, said Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for the secretary of state's office. Under Georgia law, a losing candidate can request a recount if the margin of victory is 0.5% or less of the total vote.
On Thursday afternoon, Biden made a brief appearance in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., and urged patience as the election pushed through its second day of overtime.
"Each ballot must be counted," he said at the Queen theater, a historic performing arts center downtown. "That's what we're going to see going through now. ... Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well."
Biden expressed confidence, as he did Wednesday, that he and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, would prevail. He once again avoided any declaration of victory, closing with a call for calm and an endorsement of the election's integrity.
"The process is working," Biden said. "The count is being completed and we'll know very soon."
A subdued Trump responded hours later at the White House, where he made his accusations of voter fraud without offering any evidence.
"If you count the legal votes, I easily win," he said. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."
After keeping from sight for the better part of two days, Trump appeared deflated as he read his remarks. He did not take questions from reporters. In a departure from the wall-to-wall coverage of his presidency, several of the major television networks cut away before Trump had even finished.
He was more pugnacious on Twitter. "Stop the count!" Trump demanded, as teams of lawyers around the country set out to do so. Several of the suits were quickly dismissed.
Protesters supporting both candidates have been gathering outside locations where vote counting was underway. There were demonstrations and counter-demonstrations across the country.
But the wreckage and ruin that many feared did not materialize.
Instead, there was the quiet but deliberate work of whittling down mountains of mail-in ballots.
Biden urged his supporters to vote before Election Day, to avoid the risk of crowding into polling places amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump discouraged his backers from mailing their votes, urging them to show up on Tuesday. In many states, those ballots were counted first, which is why the president jumped out to an early lead in contests that have since moved Biden's way.
There was one bright spot Thursday for Trump: Arizona, where Biden's lead fell to about 43,000 votes after an updated count was announced.
The Associated Press and other news organizations called the state for the former vice president based on an analysis of returns that were tabulated and where the outstanding votes would come from.
But it was a thin reed of hope for the president. A Biden victory in Pennsylvania would give the former vice president a majority of electoral votes regardless of the Arizona outcome.
That did not stop the president from waging an effort to disenfranchise millions of Americans. Lawyers for Trump filed lawsuits in several states, alleging unspecified voting irregularities and seeking to bring the vote counting to a halt.
At a news conference Thursday morning outside the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, representatives of the president — including the former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell — claimed without proof that Nevada's election was riddled with fraud.
County Registrar Joe Gloria disputed the assertion, saying he personally spoke with a plaintiff in Trump's suit who alleged someone improperly cast her ballot. "We reviewed the ballot, and in our opinion it's her signature," Gloria said.
Other lawsuits were summarily dismissed in Michigan and Georgia.
With some exceptions — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina among them — many top Republicans stayed silent or condemned Trump's false claims. That left it mostly to the president's die-hard supporters and commentators on Fox News, talk radio and other sympathetic outlets to make his case.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who briefly considered challenging Trump in the Republican primaries, was blunt in his criticism.
"There is no defense for the President's comments tonight undermining our Democratic process," he tweeted. "America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy. "
Even Sean Spicer, who fiercely defended the president and his prevarications as White House press secretary, said in a SiriusXM interview that he had seen no evidence of mass fraud.
"You can't just throw a term out there without being specific," he said.
