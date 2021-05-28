Watch now: Bill aimed at diversifying state's legal marijuana industry heads to governor's desk

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation aimed at increasing diversity in the state's nearly all-white cannabis industry is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.
The Illinois Senate voted 50-3 to approve House Bill 1443 Friday afternoon. It cleared the House on a 70-33 roll on Tuesday.
The legislation would create 110 additional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses to be awarded through two lotteries aimed at giving greater access to social equity candidates.
It is the first major piece trailer legislation to the state's recreational marijuana legalization law, which was signed by Pritzker in 2019.
More than 100 dispensaries serving adult-use customers are now open statewide with the state's 55 medical dispensaries allowed to sell marijuana for recreational use at their existing sites as well as a secondary site.
An additional 75 adult-use licenses were to be awarded via a lottery last year, but that process has been long-stalled, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later because of concerns over equity.
Just 21 applicants were awarded licenses in that lottery, with the winners all achieving perfect scores. Near-perfect applications were not considered.
The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, would allow that initial lottery to move forward.
In addition, another lottery would consist of 55 licenses and be open to all social equity applicants who scored 85% or higher on their application.
A third lottery would award 55 licenses to groups that meet the above criteria and have 51% ownership by at least one person who's live in an area disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs for five of the past 10 years or 51% ownership by at least one person or a close family member of that person arrested, convicted, or adjudicated delinquent for cannabis offenses.
No applicant can receive more than two licenses under the proposal.
The bill would also allow existing dispensaries to move to another location within their municipality with the municipality's approval.
Pritzker, in a statement Friday evening, indicated he will sign the bill.
“Equity is at the core of cannabis legalization in Illinois, and this essential legislation will accelerate our collective vision to make sure that the communities harmed the most by the war on drugs can participate in this industry as it grows," Pritzker said.