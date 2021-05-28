Watch now: Bill aimed at diversifying state's legal marijuana industry heads to governor's desk

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, would allow that initial lottery to move forward.

In addition, another lottery would consist of 55 licenses and be open to all social equity applicants who scored 85% or higher on their application.

A third lottery would award 55 licenses to groups that meet the above criteria and have 51% ownership by at least one person who's live in an area disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs for five of the past 10 years or 51% ownership by at least one person or a close family member of that person arrested, convicted, or adjudicated delinquent for cannabis offenses.

No applicant can receive more than two licenses under the proposal.

The bill would also allow existing dispensaries to move to another location within their municipality with the municipality's approval.

Pritzker, in a statement Friday evening, indicated he will sign the bill.