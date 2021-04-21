Watch now: Bill emerges to fix Illinois' botched marijuana dispensary rollout

SPRINGFIELD — While pot smokers puffed away on 4/20, the informal cannabis-influenced celebration that takes place every year on April 20, language emerged in Springfield that would address some of the flaws holding back the state’s legal marijuana industry.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, filed an amendment Tuesday that would create 120 new dispensary licenses beyond the 75 recreational licenses set to be awarded this year, all adding to a budding market that already includes more than 100 dispensaries open across the state.
The legislation aims to fix the botched rollout of the program’s social equity component, which has delayed the awarding of the additional dispensary and cultivation licenses and so far has failed to meet the 2019 legalization legislation’s lofty goals of righting past wrongs and diversifying a nearly all-white industry.
"We know the cannabis law in Illinois was intended for people that were hardest hit by the War on Drugs, yet we missed the mark," Ford said in an interview with Lee Enterprises Wednesday afternoon. "And so we hope that this cleanup language to build on Illinois' cannabis law will make the industry more diverse, and end the monopoly from a few owners."
To get the legal industry rolling in Illinois, the state’s 55 existing medical cannabis license holders were permitted to apply for an “early approval adult-use” license, allowing many to start recreational sales on Jan. 1, 2020.
More than a year later, the product has been a hit with Illinois residents and pot tourists from other states, leaving existing dispensary owners and, by extension, the state of Illinois rolling in the green.
Through March 2021, dispensaries have done nearly $947.8 million in adult-use cannabis sales, including more than $109 million just last month.
However, this did nothing to diversify the industry. According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s 2020 cannabis dispensary report, 204 people with an ownership interest in a dispensary were white. But comparison, just 12 Asians, 2 Hispanics and 1 Black person had an ownership interest.
This was supposed to be addressed with the awarding of the 75 dispensary licenses last year via a lottery, which heavily favored social equity candidates, which required at least 51% ownership by one or more people who live in a disproportionately-impacted area; have been, or have had a parent, child or spouse, arrested for or convicted of a cannabis-related offense now eligible for expungement or have half of full-time employees meeting that criteria.
But after initial COVID-related delays, the state announced in early September the dispensary licenses to be awarded included just 21 applicants out of more than 900 groups that applied.
Though the winners were all social equity candidates, many saw the application process as big businesses with the resources to complete dozens of applications boxing out smaller groups meant to benefit from the leg up social equity applicants received in the process. Each ownership group was capped at 10 dispensary licenses.
Another wrinkle was that only applications with perfect scores were considered, leaving out near-perfect applications if they did not meet a certain qualification, such as having a military veteran as part of the ownership group.
Because of this and questions about the fairness of the application scoring process, the state indefinitely delayed the lottery to award new dispensaries, giving applicants the opportunity to correct deficiencies in the application.
The initial scoring, delays and subsequent changing of the process has led to lawsuits from both top-scoring applicants and those who were shut out.
All stakeholders, from industry officials to the governor's office to legislators, have acknowledged that a legislative fix would be needed in order to move forward.
An earlier proposal to add 75 new dispensary licenses, also from Ford, came up short during the General Assembly’s lame duck session in early January.
Under Ford’s new proposal, a second lottery would be held to divvy up 110 dispensary licenses to existing social equity applicants that were excluded in the first lottery. The lottery would only be open to applicants that scored more than 85% of available points on the application. No applicant can receive more than three licenses under the proposal.
This would allow the first lottery, which already determined winning applicants, to move forward.
Beyond that, five additional medical marijuana licenses would be awarded in a medical marijuana lottery. Winning applicants, like their medicinal counterparts across the state, would also be allowed to open a secondary site for recreational sales.
The cleanup bill would also make some other changes:
- Allows for the relocation of currently-open dispensaries within the same zip code or within a half-mile of the existing dispensary 90 days after the issuance of the 185 social equity licenses
- Allows medical cannabis patients to purchase cannabis at any medical cannabis dispensary instead of registering with a single dispensary
- Allows cannabis business employees to begin working while waiting for the required background check needed for obtaining a cannabis business ID card
- Removes cap on the number of cannabis community college programs, which is currently eight
The legislation, which has the backing of House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, has been assigned to the House Executive Committee, with Ford expecting a hearing on the bill this week.
A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the administration “welcomed” Ford’s proposal.
“Holding an additional lottery for conditional adult-use dispensary licenses will not only provide a path to participation in the industry for Illinoisans from all backgrounds but also provide high-scoring applicants from the first round an opportunity to gain a license,” said spokeswoman Charity Greene. “The Pritzker administration remains committed to issuing licenses and developing an adult-use cannabis industry in a fair, equitable manner which is why we have previously proposed two pieces of legislation to help achieve that goal.”
“The administration will continue to work closely with the General Assembly and support legislation that addresses equity challenges and ensures this new industry benefits and reinvests in communities hardest hit by the failed war on drugs," she continued.
Expect something to be hashed out before the legislature adjourns its spring session.
Simply put, Pritzker and lawmakers have a monetary interest — the legal industry has been a boon to state coffers even with the slow rollout — in getting it right. Not to mention that many genuinely want the program to achieve the equity goals that were set when the legislation passed in 2019.