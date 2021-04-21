Watch now: Bill emerges to fix Illinois' botched marijuana dispensary rollout

SPRINGFIELD — While pot smokers puffed away on 4/20, the informal cannabis-influenced celebration that takes place every year on April 20, language emerged in Springfield that would address some of the flaws holding back the state’s legal marijuana industry.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, filed an amendment Tuesday that would create 120 new dispensary licenses beyond the 75 recreational licenses set to be awarded this year, all adding to a budding market that already includes more than 100 dispensaries open across the state.

The legislation aims to fix the botched rollout of the program’s social equity component, which has delayed the awarding of the additional dispensary and cultivation licenses and so far has failed to meet the 2019 legalization legislation’s lofty goals of righting past wrongs and diversifying a nearly all-white industry.