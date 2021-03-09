Watch now: Celebrating by releasing balloons? Illinois would fine you this much under proposal

“This legislation very simply would create mechanisms, requirements and obligations that are enforceable against utilities in the event of a leak or those that have an underground natural gas storage facility,” Morgan said.

Per the bill, gas companies would be responsible for a number of actions following the discovery of a facility leak, including installing monitors, offering gas-water separators, providing lodging accommodations when gas levels are deemed explosive, and undertaking comprehensive inspections.

The Illinois Environmental Council spoke in favor of the bill, while Nicor Gas took no position.

“We want to make sure these communities are protected when these leaks occur, and our bill sets parameters on how residents and property owners are to be treated in the case of a verified leak,” said Ariel Hampton of the Illinois Environmental Council.

Litesa Wallace, director of government relations for Nicor Gas, said Nicor “did as it should have” in response to the initial leak that sparked the legislation, and conversations are continuing on how the bill could be adapted and how the company could further protect communities from gas leaks.