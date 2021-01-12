Watch now: Central Illinois-based National Guard unit to help with security at presidential inauguration

BLOOMINGTON — Members of an Illinois National Guard unit based in Bloomington are among about 200 guardsmen being activated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help with safety and security at next week’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion, based in Bloomington, will provide about 100 military police soldiers for the inauguration. In addition to Bloomington, the battalion has subordinate units in Springfield, Freeport and Fort Sheridan. A small medical team also is being activated to support the military police.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by has brought concerns about the possibility of similar actions during the inauguration.