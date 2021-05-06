Watch now: Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board

“We had to create ordinances and laws that said we are committed to inclusion in a tangible way, not just in a sign, not just in a resolution, but with our budget,” said Simmons, who represents the predominantly Black 5th Ward.

Last summer's reckoning over racial injustice revived interest in reparations in communities across the country, including the state of California and cities like Chicago; Amherst, Massachusetts; Asheville, North Carolina; and Iowa City, Iowa. Federal legislation for a commission has also gained traction.

The Rev. Michael Nabors, a local NAACP chapter president who leads Evanston's Second Baptist Church, said this is the most exciting time in his 61 years.

“It is Evanston today and, in my opinion, it is going to be the United States tomorrow,” he said. “We are leading the way.”

But not everyone agrees.

Alderwoman Cicely Fleming, the sole vote against the grants, said she supports reparations but Evanston's effort isn’t that. Instead of giving money to banks, direct cash payments would give Black people power in deciding how they need repair, she said.