Watch now: Clean energy proposal uncertain as lawmakers return to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield Tuesday to consider a massive energy bill that aims to move the state toward 100% clean power generation by 2050.

Under the latest proposal, utility giant Exelon would receive nearly $700 million in ratepayer subsidies to keep three of its nuclear power plants open while the state’s coal-fired plants would be forced to shutter by 2035. Natural gas plants would be phased out by 2045.

However, no bill language has been filed and there's uncertainty as to whether a deal has actually been struck.

Negotiations, led by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration, have included a wide range of stakeholders, including environmental groups and the state’s largest utility companies.

More than a half-dozen clean energy proposals, from various different interest groups, were heard in state legislative committees this spring while negotiations continued behind closed doors.

Perhaps showing how complicated and delicate those talks were, a deal could not be struck by the end of the state’s regular legislative session on May 31, forcing lawmakers back to Springfield this week — the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday — to consider the legislation.

But even now, there’s significant uncertainty as to whether the negotiated deal will have the votes necessary to pass both chambers. Since it’s after June 1, it requires a three-fifths supermajority, 71 votes in the House and 36 votes in Senate, to pass.

“It’s going to be close,” said one of the proposal’s supporters, a position shared by those on both sides of the issue. At this point, no legislation has been filed, reflecting last-minute negotiations still taking place.

The legislation has drawn significant opposition from downstate lawmakers in both parties, who have voiced concerns over the future stability of the region's energy market.

One major sticking point is the status of not-for-profit coal-fired power plants, such as the ones operated by Springfield’s municipally-owned City Water, Light and Power and by the Prairie State Energy Campus, a cooperative in the Metro East region that provides power to several communities across the state.

In a letter addressed to Pritzker, more than 50 lawmakers made the case for exempting the two plants from the 2035 closure date, arguing that it would cost more than 2,000 jobs and place a significant financial burden on the communities it generates power for.

"Our communities need a little more runway to ensure the transition to cleaner energy goes smoothly and does not cause major spikes in taxes and electric bills," said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, who signed the letter.

Plus, there are questions of whether the downstate energy market would be able to meet its basic load requirements if the plants are forced to close given the relative unreliability of renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If Prairie State and CWLP are prematurely shuttered, Illinois will need to import power from other states – likely from less efficient coal plants,” the letter reads. “This would transform Illinois into a net importer of dirtier power and a net exporter of jobs.”

Several of the state’s largest business groups, including the Illinois Manufacturers Association and Illinois Chamber of Commerce, have also signed a letter in opposition, say that these are “landmark energy changes will upend Illinois’ competitive energy marketplace.”

The groups estimated that annual additional costs on businesses and municipalities would be around $700 million annually.

The issues coming up at the eleventh hour are in contrast to the major hang-up for most of the spring which were the subsidies for Exelon’s aging nuclear fleet.

An audit commissioned by Pritzker's office, released in April, found that two of the plants would likely need a public subsidy of up to $350 million over five years in order to stay open. Exelon held out for a subsidy closer to $1 billion, with the two sides eventually arriving at $694 million.

The average cost to Exelon ratepayers would be about $.80 per month, according to a memo from the Pritzker Administration.

Illinois generates more electricity from nuclear energy than any other state, producing one-eighth of all nuclear power in the United States. It accounts for 51% of the state’s net energy generation, easily beating coal (27%), renewables (11.5%) and natural gas (10%).

As such, it is viewed as a key bridge on the road to a carbon-free energy future for the state. Thus, even with concerns over the behavior of Exelon’s subsidiary ComEd, which is embroiled in a bribery scheme aimed at influencing former House Speaker Michael Madigan, the subsidies were viewed as a linchpin to any clean energy deal.

The legislation includes some ethics reforms aimed at the major utilities, including requiring the Illinois Commerce Commission to investigate how ratepayer funds were used "in connection with" the conduct outlined in the deferred prosecution agreement signed with federal prosecutors last year.

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, a group that includes interest groups like the Illinois Environmental, Sierra Club and other clean energy advocates, endorsed Pritzker’s plan over the weekend, saying that it “takes a monumental leap forward on climate change and equity.”

“Together, we can establish our state as a national leader on clean energy and create a healthy and prosperous future for all Illinois families, without raising taxes or giving huge bailouts to Exelon or fossil fuel companies,” the group said in a statement.

As it stands, there are currently no carve outs for CWLP or the Prairie Energy Campus, something the coalition, a group of four dozen lawmakers and Pritzker himself said they reject.

“You cannot have a climate action bill that exempts the state's largest polluter,” said Jack Darin, director of the Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club. “So, that's simply a non-starter if we're going to call this a bill that acts on climate change.”

To help pay for greater investment in renewables, residential ratepayers would be asked to pay about $1.22 extra per month, helping with the state’s interim goal of achieving 40% renewable energy by 2030. Another $.86 would be added to monthly bills to aid with expanding low-income weatherization efforts.

It also sets the goal of 1 million electric vehicles in the state by 2030, offering a $4,000 rebate to those who purchase them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0