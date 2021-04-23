Watch now: Competing clean energy proposals emerge in Springfield

Most involved with the process agree that no one proposal is likely to pass. It will instead likely be include pieces of each proposal.

"This is a transition that is already underway," said Jack Darin, chapter director of the Illinois Sierra Club and a proponent of CEJA. "Coal plants have already closed across our state. We have the largest owner of coal plants in Illinois, Vistra, has announced that all their plants will be closed by 2027. So, this transition is happening but it's not happening in a coordinated way and it's not happening in a way that is doing anything to care for the workers of the communities that are left behind with these plants close."