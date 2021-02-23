Watch now: Conservative Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey announces governor run, pledges to fight ‘political elites’

Speaking of Illinois’ divisions, including geography and race, Bailey said “marginalized people have been ignored” while “a political class has done absolutely nothing but enrich themselves while destroying our state and robbing our children and grandchildren of our future.”

As supporters held signs saying “Fire Pritzker,” Bailey blamed the first-term governor and other Democrats for policies that he said have led to a “torrent” of people leaving Illinois. But Bailey also criticized Republican leadership in the state.

“We’ve tried the country club approach, we’ve tried the Chicago Loop approach, and I don’t think that’s worked for anyone in this room,” he said.

“We are building a movement and it is going to continue to grow. With your help, this movement will bring hope. It will bring opportunity. It will bring a vision for the future that makes it very clear to every citizen of Illinois that the days of putting the interests of the corrupt political class above the people is over,” Bailey said.

Bailey is the second Downstate conservative Republican to publicly declare a governor bid, following last week’s announcement by former one-term state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo. Several other Republicans also are mulling a run, including suburban businessman Gary Rabine.