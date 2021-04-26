Watch now: Davis: Illinois losing House seat 'unfortunate, yet unsurprising'

Colorado, Montana and Oregon all added residents and gained seat a seat each. Texas was the biggest winner — the second-most populous state added two congressional seats, while Florida and North Carolina gained one. States losing seats included Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Democrats control the Illinois legislature and the governor’s office, which also gives them control of the mapmaking process for the General Assembly as well as Congress with no input required from Republicans.

Democrats are expected to try to preserve their majority in the congressional delegation, potentially lumping together two Republicans from downstate, which has seen large population losses, into a single district.

U.S. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, asked that Pritzker and Democrats to "stand by their word to support an independent process. Illinoisans do not want a process that allows politicians to pick their own voters."