Watch now: Davis, Kinzinger among 35 Republicans who buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

All 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol supported the commission. Most of the 35 Republicans backing the commission were moderates.

The 10 who backed impeachment included Katko and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump's most prominent House GOP critic. She did not speak during Wednesday's debate, but after the vote she tweeted a message urging the Senate to approve the commission, saying, “Some things must be above politics.” The vote came a week after her colleagues dumped her from a Republican leadership position for repeatedly criticizing Trump for his role in the attack and his false claims that he lost the election because of widespread voting fraud.

Opposing the commission was Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. His brother, former Vice President Mike Pence, was in the Capitol during the attack and was hustled to safety by security officers even as some in the pro-Trump mob were heard shouting “Hang Mike Pence.” Trump had turned on his vice president for not derailing Congress’ counting of the votes, which Pence did not have the constitutional power to do.

A moderate and former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and needed step toward understanding the riot, how it happened and what security improvements the Capitol needs to prevent a future assault.