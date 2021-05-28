Watch now: Democratic redistricting map passes legislature, heads to Pritzker's desk

"Let's not pretend that the folks on the other side of the aisle if the roles were reversed would be doing anything differently right now," said state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. "They're not volunteering to unilaterally disarm, they're trying to run the clock and gamble on a random drawing."

Many Democrats also defended the map through a policy lens, saying that several key initiatives, like criminal justice reform, would not be possible with more Republicans in the General Assembly.

"If a fair map only means more Republicans, then we would not have passed the criminal justice pillar to make sure people aren't denied bond just because they are black with low income," said state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago.

Still, Republicans said the outcome is just another sign that even with Madigan gone, ways of the past remain, or as some might say, "meet the new boss, same as the old boss."

"It's a new day in Illinois, right?" state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville sarcastically asked.

"The new day seems to hire the same people to do the same hit job," he said. "We're getting the same outcome that we had before, but it's a new day."

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, speaking towards the end, framed the argument around protecting voting rights and representation. He said the Republican track record across the country was not promising.

"We are not going to do that in Illinois. Period," Welch said. "We are not going to violate the Voting Rights Act. We are not going to abandon our constitutional responsibility. Period. We are not going to let Republicans gridlock the process solely for political gain. It's not going to happen. Not here."

All that's left to redistrict now are U.S. Congressional maps. Legislators have more time for those as federal maps are not bound by the June 30 cutoff date.

Many believe the lawmakers will wait until 2020 census data is released.

Behind the map