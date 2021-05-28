Watch now: Democratic redistricting map passes legislature, heads to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD — Over strong objections from Republicans, community organizations and good government groups, a Democratic-proposed state legislative redistricting map is heading to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk after passing the House and Senate Friday evening.
The legislature also approved what would be the first redistricting of the Illinois State Supreme Court in nearly 60 years.
The Senate passed the legislative map 41-18 and the House approved it 71-45, with only Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against. The court remap was approved 73-45 in the House and then OK'd in the Senate on another 41-18 partisan roll.
Pritzker has not revealed whether he plans to sign the map. He said he would veto "an unfair map," but has not specified what that would entail. A request for comment was not returned Friday.
Democrats touted the proposed map as fair, reflecting the geographic, racial and ethnic diversity of the state while taking into account feedback received from more than 45 redistricting hearings held across the state in March and April as well as the hearings held earlier this week.
"I do believe that this particular map ... is a map that really reflects the diversity of the state," said Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, chairwoman of the House Redistricting Committee. "And it's a map that will be modeled nationwide."
Republicans angrily denounced the map, however, saying it was drawn with flawed data and to maximize Democratic partisan advantage.
Among the criticisms was was the use of U.S. Census Bureau's 2015-2019 American Community Survey data, necessitated by the COVID-induced delay in census redistricting data typically used to draw the lines.
“Illinois had until Oct. 5 to approve a final map," said state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason. "Instead of taking advantage of the delayed release of U.S. census data to reform our broken and partisan redistricting process, the majority party has chosen to ignore the will of the people.”
Still, Democrats defended the map, arguing that the ACS data was only off by a fraction of a percentage. And, some even questioned the accuracy of the 2020 census data.
"We would not be here if Donald Trump's Commerce Department had even a passing interest in an accurate and a prompt census," said Senate President Don Harmon. "That being said, the American Community Survey data produced by the census department is remarkably accurate."
"These are fair maps that live up to our promise at the onset to reflect the diversity of the state," Harmon said.
A revised version of the map was dropped Thursday evening, with Democrats accommodating a request from the Orthodox Jewish community to remain united while a handful of districts were altered to prevent some Republican incumbents from running in the same district.
State Reps. Mark Luft, R-Pekin, and Keith Sommer, R-Morton, are now in different districts, for example. But, the majority of GOP lawmakers drawn together remain in the same district. And Republican members said they were not consulted at any point in the process.
"Was that for real or just for campaign mail?" state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, asked. "Many in this room finally have a chance to put their vote where their mouth is and keep their promises to their district. Say no to a map that was written by the Democratic partisans for the Democratic Party."
"Let's not pretend that the folks on the other side of the aisle if the roles were reversed would be doing anything differently right now," said state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. "They're not volunteering to unilaterally disarm, they're trying to run the clock and gamble on a random drawing."
Many Democrats also defended the map through a policy lens, saying that several key initiatives, like criminal justice reform, would not be possible with more Republicans in the General Assembly.
"If a fair map only means more Republicans, then we would not have passed the criminal justice pillar to make sure people aren't denied bond just because they are black with low income," said state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago.
Still, Republicans said the outcome is just another sign that even with Madigan gone, ways of the past remain, or as some might say, "meet the new boss, same as the old boss."
"It's a new day in Illinois, right?" state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville sarcastically asked.
"The new day seems to hire the same people to do the same hit job," he said. "We're getting the same outcome that we had before, but it's a new day."
House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, speaking towards the end, framed the argument around protecting voting rights and representation. He said the Republican track record across the country was not promising.
"We are not going to do that in Illinois. Period," Welch said. "We are not going to violate the Voting Rights Act. We are not going to abandon our constitutional responsibility. Period. We are not going to let Republicans gridlock the process solely for political gain. It's not going to happen. Not here."
All that's left to redistrict now are U.S. Congressional maps. Legislators have more time for those as federal maps are not bound by the June 30 cutoff date.
Many believe the lawmakers will wait until 2020 census data is released.
Behind the map
The House and Senate also passed resolutions explaining their reasoning for why districts were drawn as they were. Some of the highlights:
Senate District 48: The district includes most of Springfield and stretches through rural Christian County through to the urban core of Decatur. It retains 52% of its former constituency, dropping rural areas in favor of a more concentrated, urban district, “accomplishing the desire of some to consolidate Springfield's legislative voice.” State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, lives in the district.
House District 95: The district contains the northern, western and southern outskirts of Springfield and stretches into Taylorville and rural portions of Christian and Macon counties. It contains the home of state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield.
House District 96: The new district, which includes the urban core of Decatur and the east side and central portions of Springfield, contains about 72% of the population of the current district. The joining of the two urban centers “creates a representative district in which the needs and concerns of lower-income residents can be better addressed by one representative,” the resolution states. It contains the home of state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur.
Senate District 44: The mostly-rural district would contain all or parts of DeWitt, Logan, McLean, Menard, Piatt, Sangamon and Tazewell counties. State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, resides in the proposed district.
Senate District 46: The proposed district contains Peoria, the urban core of Bloomington-Normal and rural areas in between. The two urban centers “have many similarities, including socioeconomic status and home and property value" and "common industrial goals." State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, resides in the district.
House District 91: The proposed district contains most of the urban core of Bloomington-Normal and stretches west to the suburbs of Peoria. The district “maintains a community of interest among college students, faculty and staff by keeping Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University together and united within a single representative district,” the resolution states. No current lawmaker lives within the district.
Senate District 51: The proposed district contains portions of Champaign and Vermilion, and Moultrie Counties, the whole of Douglas, Jasper, Edgar, Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Coles and Lawrence counties. "The district is rural and driven primarily by agriculture bringing the socioeconomic status of residents to a similar place," the resolution states. It contains about 38% of its current constituency. It contains the home of state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.
House District 107: Contains all or parties of Moultrie, Macon, Shelby, Effingham, Fayette, Christian, Montgomery, and Cumberland counties. It contains the homes of state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville.