Watch now: Democrats consolidate downstate urban areas in remap to shore up party's standing

SPRINGFIELD — When Democratic county party chairs in the 48th Senate District met earlier this year to choose a replacement for state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, the upcoming redistricting process loomed over their decision.
The district, which includes the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur as well as rural swaths of Christian, Macoupin, Madison and Montgomery counties, had changed significantly since the last remap, flipping from supporting President Barack Obama by nearly 3-point margin in 2012 to giving President Donald Trump an 18-point margin.
Needless to say, when the vote came up, the chairs chose Doris Turner, a Springfield Democrat, over finalist Chase Wilhelm, who was from the rural southern part of the district.
The decision foretold the coming Democratic redistricting strategy for downstate seats: consolidate as many urban areas as possible to shore up seats the party currently holds and, where possible, create opportunities to gain seats in a region of the state they are increasingly uncompetitive in.
That appeared to be the case in the map dropped by Democrats late last week.
In Turner's case, this means dropping much of the Macoupin, Madison and Montgomery counties, ancestrally-Democratic counties that have shifted significantly towards Republicans in recent years, and adding much of Springfield's west side and suburban areas, which have become more friendly towards Democrats in recent years.
Turner, who would have been a heavy underdog to win in her current district, would be remapped into would likely be a tossup.
"You used to get Democratic reps out of the areas that are south of Springfield, and they were in areas that had coal mining, and more of what used to be 'downstate Democrats,' which is kind of going the way of the woolly mammoth," said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.
"There's always an incumbent protection dimension," he added. "They're not going to protect incumbent if it creates a situation where they're in a weaker position in terms of maintaining a seat."
The picture is quite different from the last remap 10 years ago.
Democrats, often relying on the brands of family names such as the Phelps' and Costello's, retained rural, downstate seats far past the days the party carried the region in national elections.
But through election losses and resignations, the party has lost that foothold in many rural, conservative downstate regions.
Those who are left downstate represent the urban centers that dot central Illinois and parts of the Metro East region near St. Louis.
"Downstate has been voting Republican nationally and then Republican statewide and, now, Republican in terms of the legislature," Redfield said. "I mean that's just been a natural progression of the changes in the Democratic Party going left and Republican Party becoming more socially conservative."
Redfield said the new map is "a reflection of how (Democrats) are scrambling to try and put together some configurations that will allow them to continue to hold on to the seats that they've got."
This was perhaps no more apparent than the drawing of the 46th legislative district, which connects most of Peoria with the urban core of Bloomington-Normal.
Previously, the district, represented by Peoria Democrat Dave Koehler, stretched west into Fulton County, an ancestrally Democratic region that has trended significantly towards Republicans in recent years.
Koehler's district voted for President Barack Obama by a 15-point margin in 2012, but that shrink to just over 1 point in 2016. And in 2020, the district broke for Trump by a few votes. Koehler won reelection that year by about 7 points.
Bloomington-Normal, anchored by Illinois State University and white collar employers like State Farm and Country Financial, has trended Democratic in recent years.
Not to mention, two House districts must be coupled together into the same Senate district, so in addition to maintaining a Peoria-based House district, there is a new Bloomington-Normal district that Democrats expect to contest.
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, testifying before a joint House-Senate Redistricting Committee hearing, said she favored the proposed district, pointing to the the common interests between her city and Bloomington-Normal — and urban areas in general.
"These are two urban areas that work well together," Ali said. "I think grouping them together within one district will be good for us in terms of addressing the needs and attracting resources to both areas."
The consolidation trend was also apparent throughout downstate Illinois.
State Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, the chairman of the Senate Redistricting Committee, said many of these decisions were made after gathering community input.
"For instance, for the first time Chicago's Chinatown community will be kept whole contained in one Senate and one House district," he said. "Danville would be contained in one Senate and one House District, as will Carbondale, Galesburg and the majority of Bloomington-Normal. The city Evanston will be in one Senate district and the Metro East will be more consolidated."
The Quad Cities-based 36th Senate District, a GOP-held seat that currently stretches into rural areas north and west, would stretch south to pick up Democratic-leaning Galesburg and Macomb. It's seen as a potential pickup for Democrats.
The swingy LaSalle County-based 76th House District, represented by Democrat Lance Yednock, would swing northward to pickup DeKalb, home to Northern Illinois University.
And Carbondale, currently divided between two House and Senate districts, would be consolidated into one district, potentially putting it back in play for Democrats.
In Metro East, the party has consolidated seats, appearing to shore up the 56th Senate District, held by state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Alton, by eliminating some rural precincts in the north and west portions of the district.
The Illinois General Assembly has until June 30 to pass and for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign a new map into law. If not, it will go to a bipartisan commission. If they can't agree, a random name, either a Democrat or a Republican, is drawn out of a hat to cast the deciding vote.
Redfield said the party would likely try to maintain the amount of downstate seats it has now. The party has been buoyed by gains in the Chicago suburbs the past few cycles, offering some wiggle room.
"If you've got 73 House seats and 41 Senate seats, you're not in bad shape," Redfield said. "But you definitely have a downstate problem, obviously."