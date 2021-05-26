Watch now: Democrats consolidate downstate urban areas in remap to shore up party's standing

Turner, who would have been a heavy underdog to win in her current district, would be remapped into would likely be a tossup.

"You used to get Democratic reps out of the areas that are south of Springfield, and they were in areas that had coal mining, and more of what used to be 'downstate Democrats,' which is kind of going the way of the woolly mammoth," said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

"There's always an incumbent protection dimension," he added. "They're not going to protect incumbent if it creates a situation where they're in a weaker position in terms of maintaining a seat."

The picture is quite different from the last remap 10 years ago.

Democrats, often relying on the brands of family names such as the Phelps' and Costello's, retained rural, downstate seats far past the days the party carried the region in national elections.

But through election losses and resignations, the party has lost that foothold in many rural, conservative downstate regions.

Those who are left downstate represent the urban centers that dot central Illinois and parts of the Metro East region near St. Louis.